A C-130J Super Hercules aircrew assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron performs a container delivery system airdrop at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 22, 2024. The flight was for training purposes and also consisted of a combat offload with the 41st Aerial Port Squadron. The 815th Airlift Squadron's mission, in peacetime, is to train to deploy, redeploy, and employ air and ground forces to any area of the world and provide them with logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 10:10 Photo ID: 8606487 VIRIN: 240822-F-KV687-1017 Resolution: 3238x2154 Size: 441.59 KB Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 815th Airlift Squadron drops container delivery system [Image 15 of 15], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.