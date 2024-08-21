815th Airlift Squadron drops container delivery system

Master Sgt. Brandon Rice, 815th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs preflight duties before takeoff at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Aug. 22, 2024. The flight was for training purposes and consisted of a combat offload with the 41st Aerial Port Squadron and a container delivery system airdrop. The 815th Airlift Squadron operates C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, and the unit's mission, in peacetime, is to train to deploy, redeploy, and employ air and ground forces to any area of the world and provide them with logistical support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

