    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics [Image 2 of 10]

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

    JEONGCHEON-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, leads U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Olsson, left, team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Maryland, and his squad into a building during urban operations training at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8606300
    VIRIN: 240816-M-AS577-1093
    Resolution: 4547x3034
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: JEONGCHEON-RI, KR
    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Urban Operations
    Joint Force
    BLT 1/5

