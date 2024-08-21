ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, leads U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Olsson, left, team leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Maryland, and his squad into a building during urban operations training at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

Date Taken: 08.16.2024