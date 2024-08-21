ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Albert Morelli, left, assistant patrol leader assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Wyoming, makes movement into a building with a Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, during urban operations training at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Martinez)

