Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics [Image 6 of 10]

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

    JEONGCHEON-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, sights in and prepares to engage simulated opposing forces during a hasty ambush with U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 08:37
    Photo ID: 8606306
    VIRIN: 240816-M-AS577-1244
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: JEONGCHEON-RI, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics
    ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    MOUT
    15th MEU
    Urban Operations
    Joint Force
    BLT 1/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download