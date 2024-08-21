ROK Marines, BLT 1/5 Train on Urban Tactics

A Republic of Korea Marine assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, sights in and prepares to engage simulated opposing forces during a hasty ambush with U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Jeongcheon-ri, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
