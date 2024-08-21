CJTF-M Attends INS Shivalik Reception at NBG

230816-N-ML137-1003 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 16, 2024) - Indian Navy Capt. Prashanth Mohanan, commanding officer of the Indian stealth multi-role frigate INS Shivalik (F47), gives a speech to military leaders and other guests during a reception while in port at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 16. Shivalik is in Guam to participate in exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 where four countries will refine their skills as an integrated naval force in a complex maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by SK Nasiruddin, NA I (PH))

