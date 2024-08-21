Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-M Attends INS Shivalik Reception at NBG [Image 2 of 6]

    CJTF-M Attends INS Shivalik Reception at NBG

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    230816-N-ML137-1002 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, and Indian Navy Capt. Prashanth Mohanan, commanding officer of the Indian stealth multi-role frigate INS Shivalik (F47), meet on the helo deck of Shivalik during a reception while in port at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 16. Shivalik is in Guam to participate in exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 where four countries will refine their skills as an integrated naval force in a complex maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by SK Nasiruddin, NA I (PH))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8605833
    VIRIN: 230824-N-ML137-1002
    Resolution: 4160x2774
    Size: 919.49 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-M Attends INS Shivalik Reception at NBG [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    allies
    partnership
    Indian Navy
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    Naval Base Guam (NBG)
    exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

