CJTF-M Attends INS Shivalik Reception at NBG

230816-N-ML137-1007 NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 16, 2024) - From right, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Cruz, adjutant general of the Guam Army National Guard; Jennifer Cruz, his wife; Indian Navy Capt. Prashanth Mohanan, commanding officer of the Indian stealth multi-role frigate INS Shivalik (F47); Emorie Leonen, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen, senior enlisted leader of GUARNG; U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Victor L. Milam, SEL of Joint Task Force - Micronesia; attend a reception aboard Shivalik while in port at Naval Base Guam, Aug. 16. Shivalik is in Guam to participate in exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 where four countries will refine their skills as an integrated naval force in a complex maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo by SK Nasiruddin, NA I (PH))

