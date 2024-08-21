Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldier brings Best Warrior experience to Best Squad Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Reserve Soldier brings Best Warrior experience to Best Squad Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Sgt. Emily Newsome, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserve’s 198th Army Band, takes part in the Field Leadership Reaction Course during the division-level Best Squad Competition held this past March in California. The BSC tests squad members on the depth of their military knowledge, their physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in both individual and team scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

