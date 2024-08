Army Reserve Soldier brings Best Warrior experience to Best Squad Competition

Sgt. Emily Newsome, who serves in the U.S. Army Reserve’s 198th Army Band,

takes part in the Field Leadership Reaction Course during the division-level Best Squad Competition held this past March in California. The BSC tests squad members on the depth of their military knowledge, their physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in both individual and team scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US