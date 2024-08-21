Army Reserve Soldier brings Best Warrior experience to Best Squad Competition

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Sgt. Emily Newsome knows what it takes to be an Army Reserve “Best Warrior,” having competed on behalf of the 99th Readiness Division in the 2023 competition.



With this year’s conversion to the Best Squad Competition, Newsome returned to compete in the division-level competition this past March in California.



“I volunteered to take part in this competition to practice, train, and utilize skills I normally don’t get to in my Military Occupational Specialty,” said Newsome, who serves in the Army Reserve’s 198th Army Band. “These competitions are so challenging and really have taught me a lot about myself, taught me things I maybe want to work on, and taught me that I can accomplish things I didn’t think I could.”



The BSC was initiated by former Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston to replace the Best Warrior Competition, according to Sgt. Maj. Paul E. Caswell, 99th RD interim command sergeant major.



“Best Warrior Competition, which I was involved with five years running at the Army Reserve level, I know very well,” Caswell said. “It was an individual-based event – nothing was done as a team.”



The new squad-based competition held in California consisted of five-dozen Soldiers from 10 Army Reserve general-officer commands who competed in various events such as the Field Leadership Reaction Course, rappel tower, rifle and pistol ranges, land navigation course, medical lanes, grenade range, and Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain course.



“It's designed to be a five-person squad – two NCOs and three junior Soldiers,” Caswell explained. “The highest-ranking NCO, which is either going to be a staff sergeant – which is your traditional squad-leader rank – or sergeant first class, is the squad leader of that competition squad.



“The next NCO is either a corporal or sergeant, and they're the team leader,” he continued. “They are in charge of the three junior-enlisted Soldiers, and that's the way the squad is designed for the competition.”



The BSC tested squad members on the depth of their military knowledge, their physical fitness, proficiency in military skills, and leadership in both individual and team scenarios.



“I think it’s important that Soldiers take part in competitions like this because it develops each individual Soldier, and also helps them to improve on teamwork and communication as part of a team,” Newsome said. “It gives Soldiers a chance to experience a type of energy you only get in competitions like this, where everyone is trying their best and wanting to push themselves to be better.”



During the competition in California this past spring, Caswell emphasized the importance of having a PACE Plan at the squad level.



“PACE is an acronym for Primary, Alternate, Contingency and Emergency – you’ve got to come up with a PACE Plan,” Caswell explained. “All those systems you had – just take GPS capabilities, for example – and you're used to using your DAGR (Defense Advanced GPS Receiver) to navigate; now, you don't have a DAGR because your adversary took away that capability.



“So, what is your alternate, and if that doesn't work, what is your contingency, and if that doesn't work, what is your emergency plan?” Caswell asked rhetorically.



Newsome is set to represent the 99th RD during the Army Reserve-level BSC scheduled to be held here in late August.



“I hope that I at least have seen progress in myself in a lot of ways from last year’s competition,” she said. “All the things I learn and gain from these experiences are invaluable as I return to my unit to share what I’ve learned.”

