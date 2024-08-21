AFWERX at Fed Supernova Aug. 21, 2024

Maj. Victor Lopez, AFWERX Integration Prime deputy branch chief, speaks during the "C2 at Scale: Orchestrating AI for Military Might on a Global Scale"
panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024. Capital Factory hosts Fed Supernova and the event brings entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
