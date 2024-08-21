Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFWERX at Fed Supernova Aug. 21, 2024 [Image 11 of 17]

    AFWERX at Fed Supernova Aug. 21, 2024

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Maj. Jareth Lamb, SpaceWERX military deputy, speaks during the “Space Bound: Discussing the Space
    Integration Strategy” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024. Capital Factory hosts Fed Supernova and the event brings entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    SpaceWERX
    Fed Supernova

