Karen Roth, AFWERX deputy director, speaks during the “Forging Frontiers: Government Partnerships Powering Defense Innovation” panel at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024. Capital Factory hosts Fed Supernova and the event brings entrepreneurs, government and industry together to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8604477 VIRIN: 240821-F-CA439-1032 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 16.92 MB Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFWERX at Fed Supernova Aug. 21, 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.