240815-A-A4503-1001

Staff Sgt. Ricky Paige, a drill sergeant with 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, works on drill and ceremony with Ridge View High School students, in Columbia, S.C. Paige and other drill sergeants volunteered to help students at the school.

Date Taken: 08.15.2024
Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US