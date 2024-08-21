Drill sergeants volunteer at Midlands school

Courtesy Photo | Drill sergeants from 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, lead Ridge View High...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Drill sergeants from 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, lead Ridge View High School students in various stretching exercises. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Matthew Johnson

3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment



Drill sergeants from Fort Jackson’s 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, led by drill sergeant Staff Sgt. Ricky Paige, recently volunteered their time and expertise at Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, in order to make a significant impact on the students through their dedication to training and mentorship.



Paige, who spearheaded the initiative and personally contributed more than 500 volunteer hours at Ridge View, expressed his deep commitment to the development of future Soldiers.



“It’s incredibly rewarding to be able to contribute to the growth and readiness of our next generation,” Paige said. “The skills and values we instill in these students are foundational, not just for military service, but for life. When I was approached by my first sergeant at a military appreciation day at Westwood High School, where my wife, Yeani Paige, works as a counselor, it became clear that there was an opportunity to make a lasting impact. I’m proud to have played a role in preparing these young men and women for the challenges ahead.”



Under Paige’s leadership, the drill sergeants focused on introducing students to various aspects of military life, particularly drill and ceremony and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The students achieved a rare feat of scoring a perfect 10/10 in their D&C competition.



Staff Sgt. Idelisse Irizarry, another 3rd Bn., 39th Inf. Regt. drill sergeant and key contributor, said, “seeing the kids eager to learn about marching and physical fitness was pretty rewarding. Their enthusiasm, dedication, and progress showed how much they valued the training. It was a proud moment for me knowing I helped them to develop their skills.”



Staff Sgt. Terique Porchia said it was rewarding to work with the students.

“It was a different experience from training new recruits,” Porchia said. “Here, I could ‘take the hat off’ a bit more and engage with the students in a way that allowed for better teaching. The students were highly engaged, asking many thoughtful questions.”



The initiative also saw significant contributions from drill sergeants Sgt. 1st Class Will LaRose, Staff Sgt. Tanya Procter, Staff Sgt. Tony Hernandez, and Staff Sgt. Justin Knapp, who all played essential roles in the training sessions.



Additionally, Cpl. Deonni Abrego and Staff Sgt. Adrian Knight provided valuable support, rounding out the team of dedicated Soldiers who volunteered their time and expertise.