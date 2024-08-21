Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240815-A-A4503-1002 [Image 2 of 2]

    240815-A-A4503-1002

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Drill sergeants from 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, lead Ridge View High School students in various stretching exercises.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:09
    Photo ID: 8604305
    VIRIN: 240815-A-A4503-1002
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 442.43 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240815-A-A4503-1002 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240815-A-A4503-1001
    240815-A-A4503-1002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Drill sergeants volunteer at Midlands school

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    TRADOC
    drill sergeant
    CIMT
    3-39

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download