Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes [Image 7 of 8]

    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes

    ITALY

    07.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    The first annual DoDEA Europe Basketball camp in Vicenza, Italy was held June 27028 and featured 26 players from 10 high schools across DoDEA Europe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 07:55
    Photo ID: 8604161
    VIRIN: 240726-D-OJ223-5962
    Resolution: 1370x1065
    Size: 420.53 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes
    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    student
    DoDEA
    athlete
    DoDEA Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download