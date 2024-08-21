Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes

The camp featured a comprehensive training program that focused on both physical and mental development in basketball. Over the two days, participants engaged in drills that emphasized quick release shooting under pressure, scoring through contact, and controlled dynamic dribbling. Coaches DeJardin and Weston also introduced psychological strategies for competition, enhancing the players' overall basketball IQ.

