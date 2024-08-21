Vicenza High School hosts successful summer basketball camp for DoDEA Europe athletes

Courtesy Photo | Coach Greg DeJardin (right, Vicenza High School) and Coach Mike Weston (left,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coach Greg DeJardin (right, Vicenza High School) and Coach Mike Weston (left, Hohenfels High School). see less | View Image Page

In a move aimed at fostering athletic development and camaraderie among students, Vicenza High School recently held a summer basketball camp that brought together 36 players from 10 different schools across the DoDEA Europe region. The camp, which took place over two days, was the brainchild of DoDEA Europe coaches Mike Weston and Greg DeJardin, who envisioned a unique opportunity for student-athletes to enhance their skills and connect with peers.



The inspiration for the camp stemmed from Weston’s own experiences as a student at Vicenza High School, where he longed for a summer camp that would unite DoDEA Europe players on the court. Now a coach, Weston expressed gratitude for the chance to create such an event.



“I am grateful for the opportunities we have within DoDEA Europe to provide events like these for our kids,” he said.



The planning process began with a simple conversation between Weston, Hohenfels High School, and DeJardin, with Vicenza High School alongside they partnered with the DoDEA Europe Athletics Director Kathlene Clemmons for further insight and coordination. Planning a basketball summer camp, “wasn’t as simple as it sounds,” Weston noted. “There were flyers to build, registrations to track, spaces to reserve, and many questions to answer. But as we continue doing this, I only see it getting smoother.”



With the help of Vicenza High's Educational Technologist Michael Morris, the camp implemented a paperless registration process and effective marketing strategies. The entire planning effort required approximately 30-40 hours of coordination, with support from local command, including Vicenza High School Principal Marc Villarreal, Vicenza Middle School Principal Dr. Barriett Smith, and USAG Italy Commander Colonel Scott Horrigan.



The camp featured a comprehensive training program that focused on both physical and mental development in basketball. Over the two days, participants engaged in drills that emphasized quick release shooting under pressure, scoring through contact, and controlled dynamic dribbling. Coaches DeJardin and Weston also introduced psychological strategies for competition, enhancing the players' overall basketball IQ.



The camp was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including recent collegiate player Faith Frields, who provided valuable insights, and DeJardin’s daughter, Shalom DeJardin, who captured the camp's highlights through photos and videos.



Looking ahead, Weston and DeJardin plan to make the camp an annual event, with aspirations to expand its offerings by inviting additional coaches and experts. “We will soon start working on the plan for summer 2025, with hopes that our reach and student participation will grow,” Weston shared.



The impact of such camps on students is profound, providing stability in the often-changing military-connected communities.



“Basketball is more than a game; it is a universal language that brings people together,” Weston emphasized. “For many of these students, it’s a chance to build friendships, develop teamwork skills, and gain confidence both on and off the court.”



The camp not only focused on skill development but also aimed to foster a sense of community among the participants. Many players expressed their excitement about meeting peers from different schools and forming bonds that extended beyond the basketball court.



“I loved being able to play with kids from other schools. It was a great experience to learn from each other and make new friends,” said one participant.



As the camp concluded, the positive feedback from players and parents alike highlighted the success of the initiative. “This camp was an incredible opportunity for our kids to grow as athletes and individuals,” remarked a parent. “We are grateful to Coach Weston and Coach DeJardin for their dedication and hard work in making this happen.”



Jarrell Stowers, a student-athlete newly arrived in Vicenza, enthusiastically participated in the camp. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed,"The camp helped me with simple things, and being new to Europe, it helped me meet people I will be facing against in basketball."



With the first summer basketball camp now in the books, the Vicenza High School community looks forward to building on this success in the future. The commitment to enhancing the athletic experience for DoDEA Europe students remains strong, and the vision for the next camp promises to be even more ambitious.



As Weston aptly put it, “We are excited about the future and can’t wait to see how this camp evolves in the coming years.”