    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MIYAKO STRAIT, PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240821-N-PV363-1017 MIYAKO STRAIT (Aug. 21, 2024) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51), embarked aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Ralph Johnson are underway conducting combined operations near the Miyako Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

