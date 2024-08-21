USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

240821-N-PV363-1044 MIYAKO STRAIT (Aug. 21, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 taxis on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), are underway conducting combined operations near the Miyako Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

