    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MIYAKO STRAIT, PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240821-N-PV363-1051
    MIYAKO STRAIT (Aug. 21, 2024) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), are underway conducting combined operations near the Miyako Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 23:01
    Photo ID: 8603911
    VIRIN: 240821-N-PV363-1051
    Resolution: 4011x2051
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: MIYAKO STRAIT, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

