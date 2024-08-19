Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Royal Australian Air Force F-18 Super Hornet aircraft assigned to the No. 1 Squadron take off from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct routine operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)