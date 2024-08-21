Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off [Image 2 of 3]

    Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler aircraft assigned to the No. 1 Squadron takes off from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8603905
    VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1008
    Resolution: 5920x3947
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Growler

    Super Hornet
    Australia
    RAAF
    Growler
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF

