Two Royal Australian Air Force F-18 Super Hornet aircraft assigned to the No. 1 Squadron take off from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct everyday operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 22:45
|Photo ID:
|8603906
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-SZ986-1004
|Resolution:
|5690x3793
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.