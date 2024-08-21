Two Royal Australian Air Force F-18 Super Hornet aircraft assigned to the No. 1 Squadron take off from RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the RAAF continues to conduct everyday operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:45 Photo ID: 8603906 VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1004 Resolution: 5690x3793 Size: 1.52 MB Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Australian Air Force aircraft take off [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.