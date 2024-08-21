KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus aircraft takes off in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

