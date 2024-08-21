Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission [Image 3 of 3]

    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus aircraft takes off in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8603901
    VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1058
    Resolution: 5854x3903
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
