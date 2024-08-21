Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission [Image 2 of 3]

    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus aircraft takes off in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, validating the United States’ always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:45
    Photo ID: 8603900
    VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1054
    Resolution: 6333x4222
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission
    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission
    KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Australia
    Anthony Hetlage
    KC-46
    Bomber Task Force
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download