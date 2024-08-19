KC-46 Pegasus’ support BTF mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus aircraft takes off in support of a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrews with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)