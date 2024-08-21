A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is parked on the flightline ready to conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:45 Photo ID: 8603897 VIRIN: 240820-F-SZ986-1102 Resolution: 6929x4619 Size: 5.82 MB Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-2 Spirit under the moon down under [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.