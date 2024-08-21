Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit under the moon down under [Image 3 of 3]

    B-2 Spirit under the moon down under

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is parked on the flightline ready to conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

