B-2 Spirit under the moon down under

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is parked on the flightline ready to conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
