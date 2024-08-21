B-2 Spirit under the moon down under

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is parked on the flightline, ready to conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions enhance the U.S. Air Force’s readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific through joint and multilateral operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

Date Taken: 08.20.2024
Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU