B-2 Spirit under the moon down under

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is parked on the flightline ready to conduct Bomber Task Force missions at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)