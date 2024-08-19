Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone [Image 3 of 4]

    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group

    Maria Bandouveres, executive assistant to the program executive officer for Cyber and Networks at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., thanks family and friends for attending a ceremony held Aug. 21 at Hanscom AFB to celebrate her 80-years of federal service. During the ceremony, Genatempo presented Bandouveres with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding performance throughout her career. Bandouveres began her career in 1944 as a clerk-typist in support of World War II following graduation from high school in Cambridge, Mass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8603381
    VIRIN: 240821-F-TG847-1218
    Resolution: 4862x3235
    Size: 9.09 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone [Image 4 of 4], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Maria Bandouveres
    frderal service

