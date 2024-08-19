Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group

    Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo, program executive officer for Cyber and Networks, discusses the 80-year-career of Maria Bandouveres, executive assistant to the program executive officer for Cyber and Networks, during a ceremony held at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 21. Genatempo presented Bandouveres with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding performance throughout her career. Bandouveres began her career in 1944 as a clerk-typist in support of World War II following graduation from high school in Cambridge, Mass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8603383
    VIRIN: 240821-F-TG847-1223
    Resolution: 5046x3357
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone [Image 4 of 4], by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone
    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone
    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone
    Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download