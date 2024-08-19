Revered Hanscom AFB employee celebrates 80-year milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maria Bandouveres, executive assistant to the program executive officer for Cyber and Networks at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., stands next to a display in recognition of her 80-years of federal service following a celebration at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 21. During the ceremony, Genatempo presented Bandouveres with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal in recognition of her outstanding performance throughout her career. Bandouveres began her career in 1944 as a clerk-typist in support of World War II following graduation from high school in Cambridge, Mass. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)