PRANG Community Relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Allen Rivera, left, the 156th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and 1st Lt. Leopoldo Polanco, right, an operations officer assigned to 156th Security Forces Squadron, PRANG, interact with children during a community event at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. During the event, Airmen briefed children about safety measures, including first aid, CPR, and basic fire safety measures at home and school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)