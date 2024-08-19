PRANG Community Event

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Rivera, a firefighter assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs children during a community event at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. During the event, Airmen briefed children about safety measures, including first aid, CPR, and basic fire safety measures at home and school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 13:27
|Photo ID:
|8602831
|VIRIN:
|240810-Z-QU148-1001
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|24.19 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
