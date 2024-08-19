PRANG Community Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sebastian Rivera, a firefighter assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Fire Protection Flight, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs children during a community event at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. During the event, Airmen briefed children about safety measures, including first aid, CPR, and basic fire safety measures at home and school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)