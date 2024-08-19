PRANG Community Relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, interact with children during a local community event at Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 10, 2024. During the event, Airmen briefed children about safety measures, including first aid, CPR, and basic fire safety measures at home and school. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)