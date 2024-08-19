Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight on NHRC's Wounded Warrior Recovery Project [Image 4 of 4]

    Spotlight on NHRC’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 20, 2022) Michael Galarneau, principle investigator for Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project (WWRP), speaks with fellow attendees at the Military Health System Research Symposium. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Wagner/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8602804
    VIRIN: 220817-O-MS318-3366
    Resolution: 944x532
    Size: 142.18 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Spotlight on NHRC's Wounded Warrior Recovery Project [Image 4 of 4], by Amanda Wagner, identified by DVIDS

    Navy Medicine
    Naval Health Research Center
    Navy
    Wounded Warrior Recovery Project

