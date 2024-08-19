Spotlight on NHRC’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KISSIMMEE, FL (August 20, 2022) Michael Galarneau, principle investigator for Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project (WWRP), speaks with fellow attendees at the Military Health System Research Symposium. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda Wagner/Released)