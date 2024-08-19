Spotlight on NHRC’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2024) Amber Dougherty (right), with Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project (WWRP), shares notes on an upcoming presentation as staff prepares to attend the 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium later this month in Kissimmee, Florida. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)