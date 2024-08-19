SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2024) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project (WWRP) staff discuss recent findings on a video call. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8602801
|VIRIN:
|240723-N-PO071-8591
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spotlight on NHRC’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project [Image 4 of 4], by Danielle Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.