Spotlight on NHRC’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project

SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2024) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)’s Wounded Warrior Recovery Project (WWRP) staff discuss recent findings on a video call. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez/Released)