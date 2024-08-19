Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cory Favors, left, 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3 quality assurance specialist and security manager, stands with fellow 21 SOPS members and volunteers at a nonprofit facility in Waianae, Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2023. Favors and his coworkers partnered with a few organizations and led a setup, teardown and meal serving for over 200 homeless and displaced families and children in the communities near Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. (Courtesy photo)