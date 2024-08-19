Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset

    Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    Cory Favors, left, 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3 quality assurance specialist and security manager, stands with fellow 21 SOPS members and volunteers at a nonprofit facility in Waianae, Hawaii, Nov. 23, 2023. Favors and his coworkers partnered with a few organizations and led a setup, teardown and meal serving for over 200 homeless and displaced families and children in the communities near Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Cyberspace Operations
    Space Force
    Space Delta 6
    DEL 6
    Space Access

