U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations supervisor, briefs STARBASE Peterson students at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 25, 2024. STARBASE is a DoD-sponsored educational program for students to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world STEM applications. (Courtesy photo)
Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset
