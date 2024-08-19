Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset [Image 1 of 2]

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations supervisor, briefs STARBASE Peterson students at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 25, 2024. STARBASE is a DoD-sponsored educational program for students to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world STEM applications. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:26
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    This work, Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyberspace Operations
    Space Force
    Space Delta 6
    DEL 6
    Space Access

