Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations supervisor, briefs STARBASE Peterson students at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 25, 2024. STARBASE is a DoD-sponsored educational program for students to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world STEM applications. (Courtesy photo)