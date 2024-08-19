Connection: Space Delta 6 Guardians embrace community mindset

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations supervisor, briefs STARBASE Peterson students at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 25, 2024. STARBASE is a DoD-sponsored educational program for students to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities, interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world STEM applications. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

A community is defined as “a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.



With units stretching from Colorado to California, from Greenland to Guam, Guardians, Airmen and civilians assigned to Space Delta 6 - Space Access and Cyberspace Operations are engaging with their fellow citizens — both inside and outside the military perimeter.



23rd Space Operations Squadron



23 SOPS, located at New Boston Space Force Station, New Hampshire, continuously coordinates with the local community, especially when it comes to working with local law enforcement authorities to solidify partnerships and exercise emergency response efforts around the military station.



Looking outside the base, members engage with the community frequently.



U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Kyle Duley, 23 SOPS superintendent, saw an opportunity when Maine held their annual transportation conference. Representing the U.S. Space Force at the event, Duley provided an overview focusing on service level organizational structure, mission, as well as participating on a panel where he discussed space flight and commerce.



“I’m always happy to share my story,” Duley said. “From Cub Scout tours to Department of Transportation keynote events, you never know who it is going to affect or partnerships you make along the way.”



21st Space Operations Squadron



Stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Capt. Nick Gordon, 21 SOPS, Detachment 2 commander, sought opportunities to share his story with future generations — visiting multiple elementary and middle schools such as D.L. Perez Elementary School, William C. McCool Elementary and Middle School and Andersen Middle School throughout his time in Guam.



“When I was in middle school, I remember a firefighter coming to our school, and I remember her story,” Gordon said. “Even though I didn’t become a firefighter, it still inspired me. My goal with these engagements is to expand young minds and inspire them to think about the future — to think about STEM. Space is a paramount domain in the future and opportunities are only growing. I hope to share some knowledge about the Space Force and inspire them to reach out outside of the box.”



Stationed at Ka'ena Point Space Force Station, Hawaii, Cory Favors, 21 SOPS, Detachment 3 quality assurance specialist and security manager, and fellow unit members teamed up with a local veteran nonprofit to help serve food to homeless veterans, as well as families in the community.



“I put together a team of three coworkers and partnered with a few organizations… we led a setup, teardown and meal serving for over 200 homeless and displaced families and children,” Favors said. “It’s truly a humbling experience when you witness things first-hand. It puts things into perspective when you see the less fortunate, even kids, having to go without.”



62nd Cyberspace Squadron



Sgt. Christopher Archer, 62nd Cyberspace Squadron defensive cyber operations supervisor, spends a great deal of his free time coaching the youth soccer team at Peterson SFB.



“I want to provide a safe environment for kids to learn the fundamental skills of leadership, and teamwork, and for them to have fun,” Archer said.



Archer also supported DoD STARBASE as a guest speaker, a DoD-sponsored educational program for students to participate in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities and interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe real-world STEM applications.



“Through meaningful conversations with young individuals, I’ve witnessed how discussing STEM careers ignites hope and inspires them to pursue their own paths in STEM,” Archer said.



Connection is one of the four pillars of the Guardian Values. As members of the armed forces, Guardians and Airmen typically move every few years — finding new homes in the communities at their assigned stations. Whether domestic or overseas, Guardians connect — inspiring future generations, contributing to the local economy, attending local events and volunteering for local philanthropic causes and wellness initiatives within their communities.



To learn more about DEL 6, visit https://www.spoc.spaceforce.mil/.