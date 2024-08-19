Brig. Gen. Wagh presents Chief Master Sgt. Balabuch with a state coin during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, MI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant to the Adjutant General-Army, Michigan Army National Guard, presents U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jenny Balabuch, State Command Chief, Michigan Air National Guard, with a coin during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. Gifting memorabilia, such as a coin, with a unit-unique design is a common practice for military leaders to show appreciation to an individual.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)