    Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring event during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, MI [Image 4 of 5]

    Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring event during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, MI

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring session during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. The speed mentoring event is designed to provide up-and-coming noncommissioned officers an opportunity to talk directly with senior noncommissioned officers and gain valuable leadership advice for their development.

    Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8602768
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-HU217-1581
    Resolution: 6716x4477
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring event during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, MI [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

