Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring event during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, MI

Senior Army and Air Force enlisted leaders participate in a speed mentoring session during the Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference running in Detroit, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024. The speed mentoring event is designed to provide up-and-coming noncommissioned officers an opportunity to talk directly with senior noncommissioned officers and gain valuable leadership advice for their development.



Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Stewart)