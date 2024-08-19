ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 3rd Wing assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. The F-22’s superior maneuverability, situational awareness, and weapons systems make it an invaluable asset for defensive missions, reinforcing 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) defensive air support capabilities in the region. The rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft into the theater demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)