A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 06:52
|Photo ID:
|8601859
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-IA158-1293
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.