    ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12]

    ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 06:52
    C-17
    CENTCOM
    F-22
    KC-135
    Raptor
    AFCENT

