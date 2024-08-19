ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes flight at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)