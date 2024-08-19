ACC and AMC assets support regional stability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor from the 3rd Wing assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, taxis at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2024. The squadron’s rapid deployment of aircraft and personnel highlights the expertise, readiness, and capability of U.S. Airmen to generate airpower and respond to crises at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo)