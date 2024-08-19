44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced and the Program Manager Tactical Network teams pose for a group photo June 21, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. The team is working together to help the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced successfully field and integrate the Phoenix E — a flexible, diverse multi-band, SATCOM system with the ability to operate with various military and commercial satellites and multiple satellite networks as per mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo)